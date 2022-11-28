ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY) Short Interest Up 200.4% in November

ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIXY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,100 shares, an increase of 200.4% from the October 31st total of 26,000 shares. Currently, 15.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 753,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ShiftPixy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIXY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 542.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ShiftPixy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,750,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ShiftPixy by 201.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 841,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 562,134 shares during the period. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShiftPixy Stock Down 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PIXY traded down $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.08. 29,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,062. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.27. ShiftPixy has a 12-month low of $8.69 and a 12-month high of $203.00.

ShiftPixy Company Profile

ShiftPixy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides staffing solutions in the United States. It offers employment administrative services, such as payroll processing, human resources consulting, and workers' compensation administration and coverage. The Company also operates human resources information systems platform to assist in customer acquisition for the onboarding of new clients into the company's closed proprietary operating and processing information system.

