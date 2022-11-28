Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Position Lifted by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 715.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,775,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,964,310 shares during the period. Shopify comprises 1.8% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 1.17% of Shopify worth $488,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Shopify by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $1.24 on Monday, hitting $38.03. 1,106,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,829,441. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $162.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Shopify from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Shopify from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup cut their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Shopify to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.86.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.