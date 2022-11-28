Short Interest in American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM) Decreases By 89.7%

American Lithium Minerals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 89.7% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Lithium Minerals Price Performance
AMLM stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,669. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.14. American Lithium Minerals has a 52 week low of $0.09 and a 52 week high of $0.35.
About American Lithium Minerals
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Lithium Minerals (AMLM)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.