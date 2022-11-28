Short Interest in Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Increases By 252.2%

Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 252.2% from the October 31st total of 752,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 612,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 75.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,348,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,222,000 after buying an additional 1,013,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after acquiring an additional 293,414 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 689.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 199,217 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Arqit Quantum by 10.3% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 131,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth about $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARQQ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.53. 6,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,140. Arqit Quantum has a 12-month low of $3.80 and a 12-month high of $41.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.16.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

