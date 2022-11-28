Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Decreases By 97.1%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance
Shares of AITX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 30,344,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,148,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.
About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.