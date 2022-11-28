Short Interest in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX) Decreases By 97.1%

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:AITX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 97.1% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of AITX traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. The stock had a trading volume of 30,344,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,148,391. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.03.

Get Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions alerts:

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc focuses on the delivery of artificial intelligence and robotic solutions for operational, security, and monitoring needs. It also develops front-end and back-end software solutions. The company was formerly known as On The Move Systems Corp. and changed its name to Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Inc in August 2018.

Receive News & Ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.