Short Interest in Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Rises By 1,606.3%

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 1,606.3% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Coats Group Price Performance
Coats Group stock remained flat at $0.55 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. Coats Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.10.
Coats Group Company Profile
