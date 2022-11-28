Short Interest in Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Rises By 1,606.3%

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 1,606.3% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Coats Group Price Performance

Coats Group stock remained flat at $0.55 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. Coats Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Get Coats Group alerts:

Coats Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.