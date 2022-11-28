Short Interest in Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Rises By 1,606.3%

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,300 shares, an increase of 1,606.3% from the October 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Coats Group Price Performance

Coats Group stock remained flat at $0.55 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. Coats Group has a 1 year low of $0.55 and a 1 year high of $1.10.

Coats Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coats Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coats Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.