Short Interest in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Drops By 74.7%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 74.7% from the October 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLVO traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 26 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,071. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $71.80 and a 12 month high of $108.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter valued at about $73,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $351,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 10.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

