Short Interest in DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT) Drops By 71.9%

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DTRT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 71.9% from the October 31st total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

DTRT Health Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DTRT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. 2,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,272. DTRT Health Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTRT Health Acquisition

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in DTRT Health Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,033,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its holdings in DTRT Health Acquisition by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,697,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,248,000 after purchasing an additional 397,667 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its position in DTRT Health Acquisition by 74.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 817,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in DTRT Health Acquisition by 2,471.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 358,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 344,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DTRT Health Acquisition by 160.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,301,000 after buying an additional 321,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

About DTRT Health Acquisition

DTRT Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

