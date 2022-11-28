Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV) Increases By 16,900.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:IFV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a growth of 16,900.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 769,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,403,000 after acquiring an additional 65,444 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 324,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 24,421 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 308,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 15,607 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 225,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF by 132.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 150,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 85,579 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IFV traded up $0.08 on Monday, reaching $16.72. 221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,132. First Trust Dorsey Wright International Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $15.52 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%.

