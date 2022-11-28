Short Interest in Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Grows By 9,000.0%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 9,000.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.0 days.
Funding Circle Price Performance
FDCHF stock remained flat at $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. Funding Circle has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.60.
Funding Circle Company Profile
