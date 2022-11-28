Short Interest in Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF) Grows By 9,000.0%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:FDCHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, an increase of 9,000.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 182.0 days.

Funding Circle Price Performance

FDCHF stock remained flat at $0.56 during mid-day trading on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. Funding Circle has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $0.60.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

