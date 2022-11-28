Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Increases By 1,486.7%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 1,486.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Goldsource Mines Price Performance

OTCMKTS GXSFF remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.71.

Get Goldsource Mines alerts:

About Goldsource Mines

(Get Rating)

See Also

Goldsource Mines Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in exploration and development of resource properties in Canada and Guyana. It holds 100% interest in the Eagle Mountain gold project that covers an area of approximately 5,050 hectares located in central Guyana, South America. The company was formerly known as International Antam Resources Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.