Short Interest in Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF) Increases By 1,486.7%

Goldsource Mines Inc. (OTCMKTS:GXSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, an increase of 1,486.7% from the October 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.
Goldsource Mines Price Performance
OTCMKTS GXSFF remained flat at $0.25 during trading on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.34. Goldsource Mines has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.71.
About Goldsource Mines
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Goldsource Mines (GXSFF)
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Check Into The Hotel Rebound With These Welcoming Stocks
- China’s Zero-COVID Restrictions Can’t Stop JD.com
- Dell Technologies Shows Network Infrastructure Spending is Robust
Receive News & Ratings for Goldsource Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldsource Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.