Short Interest in M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Decreases By 69.0%

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 69.0% from the October 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,538. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $10.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M3-Brigade Acquisition II

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,761,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,278,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,780,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 763,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Company Profile

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

