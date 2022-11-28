Short Interest in NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Expands By 1,247.9%

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, an increase of 1,247.9% from the October 31st total of 29,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3,936.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXGPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Panmure Gordon lowered NEXT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on NEXT from GBX 6,000 ($70.95) to GBX 5,600 ($66.22) in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,200 ($73.31) to GBX 5,700 ($67.40) in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 6,450 ($76.27) to GBX 5,200 ($61.49) in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on NEXT from GBX 8,100 ($95.78) to GBX 7,000 ($82.77) in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NEXT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6,541.14.

Get NEXT alerts:

NEXT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NXGPF remained flat at $67.80 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.93. NEXT has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $68.30.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NEXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.