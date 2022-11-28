Short Interest in OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN) Increases By 889.8%

OriginClear, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a growth of 889.8% from the October 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,269,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OriginClear Price Performance

Shares of OCLN stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,956,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,441. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02. OriginClear has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.45.

OriginClear (OTCMKTS:OCLN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. OriginClear had a negative net margin of 282.97% and a negative return on equity of 84.04%. The company had revenue of $3.37 million during the quarter.

OriginClear Company Profile

OriginClear, Inc provides water treatment solutions worldwide. It licenses its Electro Water Separation water cleanup technology that utilizes a catalytic process to concentrate and eliminate suspended solids in commercial and industrial wastewater; and Advanced Oxidation technology for reducing or eliminating dissolved organic microtoxins.

