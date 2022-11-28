Short Interest in Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Increases By 264.8%

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, an increase of 264.8% from the October 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 382,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SXYAY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Sika from CHF 384 to CHF 367 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Sika from CHF 330 to CHF 305 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sika from CHF 306 to CHF 303 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sika from CHF 310 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Sika from CHF 214 to CHF 206 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sika currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.50.

Get Sika alerts:

Sika Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SXYAY traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 46,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,746. Sika has a fifty-two week low of $19.38 and a fifty-two week high of $41.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62.

Sika Company Profile

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.