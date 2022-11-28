Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Declines By 76.8%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the October 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

Shares of SHTDY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. 24,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $12.88.

Get Sinopharm Group alerts:

Sinopharm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

Receive News & Ratings for Sinopharm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinopharm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.