Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Declines By 76.8%

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the October 31st total of 54,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Sinopharm Group Stock Performance
Shares of SHTDY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.18. 24,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,229. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.03. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $12.88.
Sinopharm Group Company Profile
