Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 1,375.0%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 1,375.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUJHY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Subaru during the second quarter worth $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Subaru by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Subaru by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter.

Get Subaru alerts:

Subaru Stock Performance

Subaru stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.54. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Subaru Company Profile

FUJHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Subaru from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Subaru in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

(Get Rating)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Subaru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Subaru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.