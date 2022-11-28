Short Interest in Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Rises By 1,375.0%

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 1,375.0% from the October 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUJHY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Subaru during the second quarter worth $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Subaru by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Subaru by 136.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 18,117 shares in the last quarter.
Subaru Stock Performance
Subaru stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 15,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,855. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.54. Subaru has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Subaru Company Profile
Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components, airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and related components; and rents and manages real estate properties.
Featured Stories
