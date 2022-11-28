Short Interest in Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY) Rises By 9,450.0%

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIAIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, an increase of 9,450.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Telecom Italia Stock Performance

Shares of TIAIY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,019. Telecom Italia has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

