Short Interest in TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI) Increases By 300.0%

TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity at TSR

In related news, Director Howard Timothy Eriksen purchased 3,508 shares of TSR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,643.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,012 shares in the company, valued at $51,257.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 29.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get TSR alerts:

Institutional Trading of TSR

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TSR by 304.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in TSR by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TSR by 215.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 50,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in TSR by 29.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the last quarter. 11.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSR Trading Up 0.9 %

TSRI traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,436. TSR has a twelve month low of $6.88 and a twelve month high of $15.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.90.

TSR (NASDAQ:TSRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 11th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.20 million for the quarter. TSR had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 1.02%.

About TSR

(Get Rating)

TSR, Inc, a staffing company, focuses on recruiting information technology (IT) professionals for short- and long-term assignments, permanent placements, project work, and providing contract computer programming services to its customers in the New York metropolitan area, New England, and the Mid-Atlantic region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.