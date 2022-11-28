Short Interest in Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Decreases By 72.7%

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 72.7% from the October 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Barclays raised shares of Vallourec from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Vallourec stock remained flat at $2.10 during midday trading on Monday. Vallourec has a 1 year low of $1.59 and a 1 year high of $3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions for the oil and gas, industry, and energy markets in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company offers seamless tubes for refineries, petrochemical facilities, and floating liquefied natural gas plants, as well as production, storage, and offloading units; casings; tubings; VAM connections; rigid subsea line pipes, onshore rigid line pipes, and specialized tubes for transportation of oil and gas; and carbon steel and steel alloy tubes, hollow bars, and connections for the processing of industrial fluids, and oil and gas.

