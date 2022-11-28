Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Shutterstock has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Shutterstock has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shutterstock to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.9%.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK traded down $1.13 on Monday, hitting $51.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,919. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.56. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $116.70.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 470.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 72.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth approximately $219,000. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SSTK. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shutterstock from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.50.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

