Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Shares Gap Up to $10.40

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.40, but opened at $10.69. Sight Sciences shares last traded at $10.69, with a volume of 94 shares.

SGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $512.33 million, a P/E ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.41.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHT. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Sight Sciences by 146.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 16.8% during the first quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 16,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 84.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,009 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

