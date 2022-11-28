Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC) vs. CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY) Financial Comparison

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated (OTCMKTS:SUIC – Get Rating) and CN Energy Group. (NASDAQ:CNEY – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CN Energy Group. has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and CN Energy Group.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sino United Worldwide Consolidated $380,000.00 20.29 $10,000.00 N/A N/A CN Energy Group. $19.85 million 1.85 $1.30 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

CN Energy Group. has higher revenue and earnings than Sino United Worldwide Consolidated.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and CN Energy Group., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sino United Worldwide Consolidated 0 0 0 0 N/A CN Energy Group. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Sino United Worldwide Consolidated and CN Energy Group.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sino United Worldwide Consolidated -2.87% -15.92% -1.67% CN Energy Group. N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.0% of CN Energy Group. shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CN Energy Group. beats Sino United Worldwide Consolidated on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. is venture capital firm specializing in growth capital investments. The firm seeks to invest in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the IoT, big data, AI, fintech and blockchain. The firm provides IT management consulting services. The company was formerly known as AJ Greentech Holdings Ltd. and changed its name to Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. in July 2017. Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Flushing, New York.

About CN Energy Group.

CN Energy Group. Inc. manufactures and supplies wood-based activated carbon in China. The company's activated carbon is used in pharmaceutical manufacturing, industrial manufacturing, water purification, environmental protection, and food and beverage production. It also produces biomass electricity for State Grid Heilongjiang, a subsidiary of State Grid Corporation of China in Heilongjiang Province. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Lishui, China.

