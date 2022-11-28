SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.00.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on SJW Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SJW Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of SJW Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $47,694.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $47,694.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,500.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl Guardino sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.32, for a total transaction of $75,576.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,529.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,840 shares of company stock valued at $245,289 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SJW Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in SJW Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SJW Group in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. 72.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJW opened at $75.23 on Monday. SJW Group has a 52-week low of $55.74 and a 52-week high of $76.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

