Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.
Slate Office REIT Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of SOT.UN stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.52. 162,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,411. The company has a market capitalization of C$362.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.28. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$5.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97.
Insider Transactions at Slate Office REIT
In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 108,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$487,512.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,703,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,184,355.10. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,100 shares of company stock worth $203,575.
Slate Office REIT Company Profile
Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.
