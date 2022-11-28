Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 29th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0333 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th.

Slate Office REIT Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of SOT.UN stock traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$4.52. 162,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,411. The company has a market capitalization of C$362.39 million and a PE ratio of 4.28. Slate Office REIT has a 52 week low of C$4.21 and a 52 week high of C$5.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.97.

Insider Transactions at Slate Office REIT

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 108,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.50, for a total transaction of C$487,512.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,703,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,184,355.10. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 47,100 shares of company stock worth $203,575.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities set a C$4.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$4.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.45 to C$5.35 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$4.76.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

