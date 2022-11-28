Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Smart Card Marketing Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SMKG remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Monday. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.

Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc, doing business as PaymentActiveNetwork, operates as a fintech solutions provider that delivers a cloud-based EMV MPOS, and EPOS Host platform to issuing and acquiring banks, telecoms, and global enterprises. The company offers EmphasisPay that delivers advisory and technology solutions for payment acquirers and issuers; Mtickets.events that allows users to create an event or events and issue mobile tickets; Genorocity.com, a web publication portal and mobile platform that enables retailers, property managers, and event promoters; and Check21SAAS.com, a remote check deposit solution.

