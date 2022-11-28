Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG) Short Interest Up 500.0% in November

Smart Card Marketing Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMKG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SMKG remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Monday. Smart Card Marketing Systems has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03.
Smart Card Marketing Systems Company Profile
