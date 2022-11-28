Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 86.6% from the October 31st total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sonova Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SONVY traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.89. 14,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,169. Sonova has a 1-year low of $41.59 and a 1-year high of $85.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Sonova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sonova from CHF 290 to CHF 330 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sonova in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sonova from CHF 291 to CHF 260 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sonova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $329.00.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing care solutions for adults and children. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. The company offers wireless communication products; rechargeable hearing aids; wireless headsets, speech enhanced hearables, audiophile headphones, microphones, and wireless transmission systems; and audiological care services.

Featured Stories

