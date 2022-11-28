SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 223.5% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $15.35.
SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile
