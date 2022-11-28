SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:SBRKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 223.5% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SBRKF remained flat at $14.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.65. SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $15.35.

Get SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA alerts:

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services for personal and corporate customers in Southern and Western Norway. The company offers its products and services in the areas of savings, loans, advice, insurance, and pensions. It also provides foreign exchange, administrative securities, commercial properties, leasing, accounting, estate agency, payroll/HR, and securities trading services, as well as management and securities management services.

Receive News & Ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpareBank 1 SR-Bank ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.