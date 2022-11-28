SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 13,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 648,873 shares.The stock last traded at $24.43 and had previously closed at $24.47.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 241,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,657,000 after acquiring an additional 36,546 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Wealth CMT boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 887,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,115,000 after buying an additional 332,577 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

