SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU) Shares Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,925 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF makes up 1.1% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 10.05% of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF worth $19,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $206,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF Price Performance

SPEU traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.23. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,788. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.93. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $43.36.

