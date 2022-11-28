Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU) President Christian S. Fong Buys 20,000 Shares

Spruce Power Holding Co. (NYSE:SPRU – Get Rating) President Christian S. Fong purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.96 per share, with a total value of $19,200.00. Following the purchase, the president now owns 1,596,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,987.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Spruce Power Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of Spruce Power stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.91. 8,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,343. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Spruce Power Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $4.75.
Spruce Power Company Profile
