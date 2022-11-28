Stargate Finance One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.81 Million (STG)

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Over the last week, Stargate Finance has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Stargate Finance token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stargate Finance has a total market capitalization of $55.60 million and $5.81 million worth of Stargate Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stargate Finance Token Profile

Stargate Finance launched on March 16th, 2022. Stargate Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 133,061,395 tokens. Stargate Finance’s official website is stargate.finance. Stargate Finance’s official Twitter account is @stargatefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Stargate Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Stargate is a community-driven organization building a fully composable native asset bridge, and a dApp built on LayerZero.Stargate's vision is to make cross-chain liquidity transfer a seamless, single transaction process.”

