Status Market Capitalization Reaches $75.63 Million (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 27th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $75.63 million and $2.32 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Status alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,131.82 or 1.00032325 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010750 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00007748 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00038221 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00039844 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00022290 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00236489 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02278092 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,146,593.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.