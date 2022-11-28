Status (SNT) Price Reaches $0.0220

Status (SNT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Status has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. Status has a market cap of $76.26 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02179847 USD and is down -4.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $2,372,319.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

