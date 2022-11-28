Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.14.

STLD opened at $103.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.13. Steel Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $106.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.00%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 22,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $2,129,181.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 701,948 shares in the company, valued at $67,618,650.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STLD. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 44.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after purchasing an additional 42,174 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the first quarter worth $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 14.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 270,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

