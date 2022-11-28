Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 28th (ATD, ATLKY, CFP, CGY, FLMNF, IFP, KPLUY, SNDL, WEF, WFG)

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2022

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 28th:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from SEK 135 to SEK 140.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$33.00.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$80.00.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($30.61) to €27.00 ($27.55).

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €23.00 ($23.47) to €25.00 ($25.51).

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.56 to $3.60. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$138.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $225.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

