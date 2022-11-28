Stock Analysts’ Price Target Changes for November 28th (ATD, ATLKY, CFP, CGY, FLMNF, IFP, KPLUY, SNDL, WEF, WFG)

Stock Analysts’ price target changes for Monday, November 28th:

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$65.00 to C$70.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) had its price target boosted by Berenberg Bank from SEK 135 to SEK 140.

Canfor (TSE:CFP)

had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$33.00.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$95.00 to C$80.00.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from €30.00 ($30.61) to €27.00 ($27.55).

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$40.00 to C$36.00.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €23.00 ($23.47) to €25.00 ($25.51).

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL) had its target price boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $3.56 to $3.60. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$2.25 to C$2.00.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$143.00 to C$138.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $225.00 to $190.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

