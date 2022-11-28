Stock Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November 28th (BFLY, CP, DNA, FDX, GXO, JBHT, KNX, LSTR, ME, NSC)

Stock Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, November 28th:

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. started coverage on shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $98.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00.

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $217.00.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $68.00 to $53.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $228.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $69.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $189.00 to $182.00.

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $273.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $267.00 to $290.00.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $281.00 to $296.00.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $216.00 to $238.00.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $57.00.

