StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Allied Healthcare Products Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 70.44%.
About Allied Healthcare Products
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
