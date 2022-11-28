StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $1.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of -2.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.02 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 19.82% and a negative return on equity of 70.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Allied Healthcare Products

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

Further Reading

