Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sumitomo Stock Performance

Shares of Sumitomo stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $16.54. 34,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,696. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Sumitomo

Sumitomo Corporation engages in general trading business worldwide. It operates through six segments: Metal Products; Transportation & Construction Systems; Infrastructure; Media & Digital; Living Related & Real Estate; and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The company provides steel sheets and tubular products; and manufactures, leases, sells, services, and finances ships, aircrafts, motor vehicles, construction equipment, and components and parts.

