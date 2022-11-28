Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the October 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Sumitomo Stock Performance
Shares of Sumitomo stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $16.54. 34,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,696. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.71. Sumitomo has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $18.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.51.
About Sumitomo
