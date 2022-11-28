Suncor Energy (SU) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $35.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.98. Suncor Energy has a one year low of $22.22 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after buying an additional 273,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SU. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$63.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$57.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.33.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

