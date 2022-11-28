Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF) Short Interest Update

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:SURVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,500 shares, a decline of 73.6% from the October 31st total of 4,165,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 60.1 days.

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SURVF remained flat at $1.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15. Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $1.34.

Get Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust

Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership of income-producing real estate, which is primarily used for retail and office purposes. The firm operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail and Convention. The Office segment comprises of Suntec city, park mall, and pacific highway.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntec Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.