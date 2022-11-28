Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0263 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Surge Energy’s previous dividend of $0.03.

Surge Energy Trading Up 4.9 %

ZPTAF stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. Surge Energy has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 target price for the company.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

