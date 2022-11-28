Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 35,209 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 564,053 shares.The stock last traded at $26.52 and had previously closed at $28.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SGRY. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Surgery Partners to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $49.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Surgery Partners from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Get Surgery Partners alerts:

Surgery Partners Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 2.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Surgery Partners

In other news, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,095.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Brent Turner purchased 10,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $245,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,413,674.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Laura L. Brocklehurst sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $99,600.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $951,095.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,671 shares of company stock valued at $109,474 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Surgery Partners by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth about $3,139,000. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 4.3% during the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 96.4% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 52,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Surgery Partners by 19.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period.

About Surgery Partners

(Get Rating)

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Surgery Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgery Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.