Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN) Shares Sold by Column Group LLC

Column Group LLC reduced its stake in Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,248,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,666 shares during the period. Surrozen makes up about 5.9% of Column Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Column Group LLC owned approximately 26.33% of Surrozen worth $27,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Surrozen in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRZN stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.86. 79 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,280. Surrozen, Inc. has a one year low of $0.79 and a one year high of $9.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51.

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.05. Equities analysts anticipate that Surrozen, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SRZN. Bank of America cut shares of Surrozen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim cut shares of Surrozen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Surrozen in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Surrozen, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drug candidates to selectively modulate the Wnt pathway for tissue repair and regeneration. It is developing tissue-specific antibodies with application across various disease areas, including diseases of the intestine, liver, retina, cornea, lung, kidney, cochlea, skin, pancreas, and central nervous system.

