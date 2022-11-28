sUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (SUSD)

sUSD (SUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. sUSD has a market cap of $46.05 million and approximately $1.89 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One sUSD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00006192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD launched on June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 45,984,851 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

sUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

