Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC) Short Interest Up 1,022.6% in November

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:SDAC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, an increase of 1,022.6% from the October 31st total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Sustainable Development Acquisition I

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $504,000. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I by 38.2% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 310,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 85,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $8,503,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SDAC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,663. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. Sustainable Development Acquisition I has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $10.03.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Company Profile

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bakersfield, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.