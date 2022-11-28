SVB Leerink Analysts Give Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) a $64.00 Price Target

SVB Leerink set a $64.00 target price on Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $65.27.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $19.83 on Thursday. Fate Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $66.56. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fate Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corton Capital Inc. increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 5.3% during the second quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

