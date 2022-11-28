SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB) Short Interest Update

SVF Investment Corp. 2 (NASDAQ:SVFB – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Price Performance

SVFB stock remained flat at $10.01 on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,748. SVF Investment Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SVF Investment Corp. 2

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sculptor Capital LP grew its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 330.8% in the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,507,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,838,000 after buying an additional 1,157,839 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,143,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after purchasing an additional 364,631 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 755,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,744 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its stake in SVF Investment Corp. 2 by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 739,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 47,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in SVF Investment Corp. 2 during the 1st quarter valued at $6,457,000. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SVF Investment Corp. 2 Company Profile

SVF Investment Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in a technology-enabled sector.

