Sweat Economy Price Hits $0.0121 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Sweat Economy token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Sweat Economy has a total market capitalization of $41.40 million and $2.77 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Sweat Economy

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 21,871,116,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,430,948,997 tokens. Sweat Economy’s official website is www.sweateconomy.com. The official message board for Sweat Economy is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Sweat Economy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sweat Economy using one of the exchanges listed above.

