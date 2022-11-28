Symrise (FRA:SY1) Given a €116.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €116.00 ($118.37) price objective on Symrise (FRA:SY1 – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($127.55) target price on Symrise in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €111.00 ($113.27) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Barclays set a €115.00 ($117.35) price target on Symrise in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($122.45) price target on Symrise in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Symrise in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Symrise Trading Down 0.5 %

FRA:SY1 traded down €0.60 ($0.61) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €110.90 ($113.16). 167,568 shares of the company were exchanged. Symrise has a 1-year low of €56.96 ($58.12) and a 1-year high of €73.48 ($74.98). The business has a 50 day moving average of €102.45 and a 200 day moving average of €104.56.

Symrise Company Profile

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

